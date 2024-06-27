Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien

Share story:
Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien

A second protest is being held in Galway city tomorrow evening, in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien.

The 24 year old was beaten unconscoius by serving soldier Cathal Crotty, who walked free from court after receiving a fully suspended sentence for the attack.

Natasha has been leading protests in Limerick, and she received a standing ovation in the Dáil on Tuesday for speaking out.

It’s estimated around 500 people turned out for a protest at Eyre Square over the weekend, with big numbers expected again tomorrow evening.

Susan McGrady is organising the protest on behalf of Galway For Justice:

Share story:

Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district. Fianna Fail Councillor Kinane started her political career as an Athenr...

Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries

Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries. It’s part of a Government investment of half a million euro t...

10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years. In 2019, there were 132 licensed bus operators througho...

Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security

Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research. The report from FRS Recruitment also shines light on how ...