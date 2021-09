Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A protest will take place in Galway city this afternoon in opposition to the British Government’s legacy proposals.

The families of the Time for Truth Campaign are behind the National Day of Action against the proposed amnesty preventing prosecutions for conflict related offences.

Sinn Féin Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell will be the guest speaker at the Galway protest which takes place in Eyre Square at 2pm.