Protest at County Hall over lack of engagement on Athlone-Galway Greenway

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A protest has taken place at County Hall over an alleged lack of engagement with local residents on the planned Athlone to Galway Greenway.

A preferred route has emerged which goes from Athlone through Shannonbridge, Meelick, Portumna, Gort, Kinvara and into Galway City.

But local residents and landowners argue there’s been no meaningful engagement and they’re still “in the dark” about many aspects of the development.

At County Hall today, they carried banners with a wide range of slogans, including “No trust means no Greenway”.

These people voiced their concerns about what route may be taken between Kinvara and Kilcolgan: