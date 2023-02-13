Protest at city council meeting over lack of cycling infrastructure

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Cycling campaigners gathered outside a meeting of Galway City Council this afternoon to protest a lack of progress on cycling infrastructure across the city.

They carried with them a range of banners, calling for an end to lethal roads and near-misses which are daily occurrences for cyclists across the city.

This afternoon, they pointed out it’s a full year since the controversial plans for the Salthill Cycleway were revoked – but argue very little has happened since.

These people spoke to David Nevin: