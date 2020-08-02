Protest against Direct Provision to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest against Ireland’s Direct Provision system will take place in the city tomorrow.

The event is organised by a number of community groups, including Galway Anti Racism Network, Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, Galway Housing Support Group, Galway Pro-Choice and Galway Feminist Collective.

It follows the recent announcement that a controversial centre in Co. Kerry is to be closed and the residents relocated, after occupants went on hunger strike over conditions at the facility.

Campaigners who have organised tomorrow’s action say the relocation of residents from the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen to less harrowing accommodation is welcome.

However, they state the ultimate goal remains the ending of Ireland’s ‘inhumane’ Direct Provision system and the securing of greater rights for asylum seekers.

The demonstration against Direct Provision will get underway at Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon from 3 until 5PM.