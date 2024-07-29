Galway Bay FM

29 July 2024

Proposed social housing development in Ballinasloe expanded

A proposed social housing development at Dunlo Hill in Ballinasloe has now been expanded.

An update has been given to the area councillors, who have coined it as a ‘good news story’.

The ambitious project involves a row of derelict terraced houses and the well-known Dooley’s Pub on the corner.

The initial plans provided 13 social houses as well as a small community centre.

Following the acquisition of a derelict site, the new plans will now include 4 2-bed houses and 12 1-bed houses as well as a community centre, bringing the total of social houses to 16.

The project will transform one of the town’s busiest traffic areas.

Planning must be renewed to proceed with this development, with public notices to be published.

