Proposed Ring Road describe as a monstrosity at today’s oral hearing

The proposed Galway City Ring Road development has been describe as a monstrosity at today’s oral hearing.

Today’s sessions heard general submission and objections to the proposed development.

This morning, former Galway County Councillor Sean O Neachtain made a submission in favour of the proposed road.

He said the access the road will provide is essential to the survival of businesses and communities in Connemara.

Several submissions were made against the ring road at today’s hearing.

Damien Kelly from Furrymelia Barna described the proposed road as a monstrosity and said that low carbon economy planning should be implemented instead.

Kevin Gill from Cappagh, made a passionate statement against the development, saying it would create “a pattern of destruction,” that will be felt across several townlands in Barna.

Neighbors Audrey Dineen and Maura O’Connell, from Barna gave a statement on the impact the process has had on them so far.

Ms O’Connell questioned if the applicant could guarantee that the development would not lead to possible flooding, due to the development of two attenuation ponds at Truskey.

Tony Cawley of ARUP consultants said the ponds are designed to deal with excesses of water and added that flooding would not occur.

Ms O’Connell presented a letter to the hearing from Galway County Council stating that flooding from the attenuation ponds was possible.

After today’s hearing our reporter Paul Hyland spoke with Ms Dineen and Ms O’Connell and began by asking them about some of their key concerns: