13 September 2023

Proposed new national rail timetable has no major changes for Galway passengers

Galway Bay FM newsroom-There are no major changes for Galway passengers included in the proposed new national rail timetable.

However, there is one exception with the 6:25am Galway to Heuston service proposed to now additionally serve Ballinasloe at 7:01am from Monday to Saturday.

Other minor changes being proposed include the 10.15pm Galway to Athlone weekday service being deferred by 5 minutes and the 3.05pm Galway to Heuston service on Sunday’s being advanced to 3pm.

Meanwhile, the new timetable has proposed extra services for Cork, Carlow, Westport, Portlaoise, Mallow, Drogheda.

Irish Rail in conjunction with the National Transport Authority are urging the public to submit feedback in advance of the finalisation of the new timetable, which will come into effect on December 10th.

