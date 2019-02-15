Proposed new helipad for UHG on public lands in Shantalla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new helipad for University Hospital Galway has been proposed on recreational and amenity lands in Shantalla.

The proposal is part of the city’s Transport Management Plan which was presented to councillors at a meeting of the local authority this week.

The plan focuses on the movement of people as opposed to vehicles and aims to provide a dedicated public transport corridor connecting the west and east of the city through the city centre.

