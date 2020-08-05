Proposed city bus corridor on Dublin Road to go to public consultation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for the development of a bus corridor on the Dublin Road in the city are to go to public consultation at the end of this month.

The proposed development would see the construction of a 4 kilometre multi-modal corridor, accommodating buses, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The corridor would run from Martin Roundabout out to Moneenageisha, and would serve as the main route for bus services to Renmore, Merlin Park, Doughiska, Parkmore and Oranmore, as well as all regional bus services from Galway City.

Skerritt Roundabout would also be upgraded to a junction as part of the project.

The development aims to improve journey times for motorists, provide cycling facilities along the road and improve pedestrian infrastructure.

The proposal is due to go to public consultation at the end of the month and remain open for six weeks.

Local Councillor Owen Hanley says the development will benefit all road users….