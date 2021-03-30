Proposal to seek funding for feasibility study for greenway to Headford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have unanimously accepted a proposal for funding to be sought for a feasibility study that would examine the development potential of a cycleway and greenway from the Galway city boundaries as far as Headford.

The proposal was brought forward by County Cathaoirleach James Charity at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

The proposal sets out to develop loops to other areas including Menlo and Killoughter, Annaghdown and Corrandulla, Luimnagh, Caherlistrane and Headford.

It is also stated that the potential for further development onward to Westport via Ballinrobe could be examined in conjunction with Mayo County Council.

Cathaoirleach Charity says he hopes the feasibility study can identify ways to tie-in with a separate study being carried out on the upgrade of the N84.