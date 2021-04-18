Proposal to resolve dispute over access to pensions for CE Scheme supervisor and assistant supervisors welcomed by Roscommon/Galway Senator

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A proposal from the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform and the Department of Social Protection to resolve a long running dispute over access to pensions for hundreds of community employment scheme supervisors has been welcomed by Roscommon/Galway Senator Eugene Murphy.

The proposal, which will be conveyed to the unions representing CE Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors, is expected to involve provision to pay gratuities to individuals concerned which would be related to their service since 2008.

Some sources have suggested that the amount involved could be up to €30 million.

Sources suggested that in future the issue for community employment supervisors could be addressed as part of a planned pension auto-enrolment scheme.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys informed Government politicians that they had agreed on measures to deal with the issue.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Senator Murphy said he was hopeful that there will be agreement to this proposal in the coming weeks.