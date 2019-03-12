Proposal to enhance landscape of Headford Road to deter dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal to prepare a plan to improve and enhance the appearance of the N84 Headford Road has been unanimously passed by Oranmore Athenry councillors at Municipal District level.

Councillor James Charity told a meeting of the local area councillors this week that the area along Curragh Line has been used as a dumping ground.

Councillor Charity says that if the N84 route looked more landscaped and maintained, it might deter people from dumping.

The Independent councillor says there has been a mattress thrown on the side of the road near Carrowbrowne for several weeks and says the area has been neglected.

He proposed a motion that the council look into seeking funding for the enhancement and landscaping of the Headford Road under the next round of the Town and Village Enhancement Scheme.

The motion was passed by the MDC and council officials said they would investigate the possibility further.