Proposal to develop boutique hotel at Nun’s Island hits setback

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A plan to develop a boutique hotel at Nun’s Island Street in the city has encountered a setback.

The plan is led by Hanoview Ltd and would be located at number 26 and 34 Nun’s Island.

The plan secured the backing of city planners last month with 28 conditions attached their grant of permission.

It would involve a three-storey over part-basement boutique hotel containing 34 bedrooms.

This requires the demolition of existing derelict buildings including a habitable house on site.

A third-party has lodged that appeared against the development.

Concerns include construction issues, traffic parking, overshadowing, overlooking, and mass and scale of the development.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in July.