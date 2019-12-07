Proposal to build Oranmore office building approved by An Bord Pleanála

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to construct an office building at the Old Church in Oranmore have been approved with 10 conditions.

The project led by Patricia Kilraine was appealed to An Bord Pleanála with concerns over a number of areas including the archaeological importance of the site.

The plan will see the construction of a single storey office building with landscaping, boundary treatments and associated site works at a site adjacent to the Old Church on Main Street.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, appellants had raised concerns over the historical and archaeological value of the site.

Concerns were also raised over the residential security and boundary wall as well as stormwater logging and flooding.

It was also argued that the village of Oranmore has numerous vacant units available to rent or buy for commerical purposes.

In making its ruling, the board stated the development would not adversely impact on the character of the Oranmore Architectural Conservation Area and adjoining protected structure.

10 conditions are attached including a stipulation that that the height of the southern site boundary wall,to the rear of the recessed front building line of the proposed office building,shall be increased.

The developer is also required to facilitate the preservation, recording and protection of archaeological materials or features that may exist within the site.

