Proposal to build community centre in Newcastle awaits key funding decision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal to build a long awaited community centre in the Newcastle area is now shovel-ready and awaiting a vital funding decision.

It follows a 25 year campaign to deliver a community facility to the area which has a population of 6,000 residents.

The development is estimated to cost €3.5 million and would involve a community centre, children’s playground, all weather pitch and sensory garden which would be located beside Croí at Moyola Lane.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association is to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the status of the project with local elected representatives.

It comes as the group awaits a decision on a funding application under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Martin Quinn is spokesperson for the group – he told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that he feels Newcastle is the neglected suburb of Galway and such a facility would be transformative for the area.