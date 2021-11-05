Proposal for redevelopment of Seapoint refused by city planners

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A proposal for a major redevelopment of Seapoint in Salthill has been turned down by city planners.

The application led by Oldside Enterprises Ltd sought to demolish a number of structures at Salthill Road Upper and single storey extensions to the south and east of the existing Seapoint building.

Under the plans, there would be minor renovations to the existing Seapoint Building and the construction of a mixed use 3-storey new build.

This would provide for leisure centre use on the ground and first floor, with seven residential units above on the second floor level.

The plan would also see a mixed use 4-storey new build – comprising of ground floor retail, first floor café and one duplex 5-bed apartment.

In refusing permission, city planners cited six factors.

One cites concerns over the design proposed for the southern and eastern gables and its interface with the public realm.

It states that the scale and design has poor contextual reference and coherence in architectural design , and would adversely impact on the character of the existing Seapoint building.