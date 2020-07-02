Proposal for recycling centre in Gort moves forward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been unanimous support for a proposal to provide a recycling centre in Gort.

The motion was raised by local councillor Geraldine Donohue at this week’s meeting of the county council where it received the support of all members.

The centre was an objective in the 2015 to 2021 county development plan.

Councillor Donohue say there’s huge demand for additional recycling centres across South and East Galway.

