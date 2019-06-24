Proposal for new tourist accommodation in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a proposal for more tourist accommodation in the heart of the city.

Ricky Byrne has applied for planning permission to change an office and residential building into tourist accommodation at 23 Eyre Square.

A proposed new extension to the existing terrace would house 15 en-suite rooms over four levels and involves work to a protected structure.

The proposal also includes the upgrade and conversion of the existing 4-storey terrace from offices to 8 en-suite bedrooms, kitchen and dining area.

A decision is due from the city council regarding the proposal for tourist accommodation at Eyre Square in August.