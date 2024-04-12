Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

Proposal for new free parking scheme to assist businesses in Ballinasloe

A proposal has been floated for a new free parking scheme in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses.

At present, the county council only offers free parking in county towns over the Christmas period.

Councillor Tim Broderick has suggested that instead, vouchers should be given to businesses to hand out to their customers.

At a meeting of local councillors this week, a council executive said the plan could be looked at in the next budget.

Councillor Broderick says the model he’s proposed could be rolled out to any county town.

