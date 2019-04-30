Proposal for new apartments in Tuam town refused

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal to redevelop a major retail space in the heart of Tuam into apartments has been turned down by the county council.

JFC Manufacturing Limited has been refused planning permission to convert the first floor level of a building near Abbeytrinity from retail use to 17 apartments.



The development at Lár an Cathrach would have involved the creation of 12 one-bedroom and 5 two bedroom apartments.

The county council has turned down the proposal having regard to the absence of any private open space for 16 of the 17 proposed apartments.

The council refers to the lack of satisfactory car parking and the lack of a design statement from Irish Water to demonstrate that the public water infrastructureh as the capacity to cater for the additional needs of the apartments.