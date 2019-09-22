Proposal for major development at Hynes building refused

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a major redevelopment at the Hynes building at St. Augustine Street has been turned down by city planners.

The application was led by O’Malley Group (Homes and Developments) Ltd.

The development would have involved a three to seven storey building

It would have seen the demolition of the existing building in the northeast corner of the site known as St. Clare Walk Building and the construction of a new 7-storey building with a new junior library and office reception at ground floor and office use to all upper floors.

An additional three floors would have been built over part of the Hynes building for office use.

There would also have been a single storey extension to the existing library at ground floor of the Hynes building on Augustine Street.

In turning down the proposal, planners state it would represent an over-development of the site and would be contrary to the maximum permitted plot ratio standard.

It’s also stated that the design and visual appearance of the proposed building is considered to provide an overbearing expression onto the streetscape.

