Proposal for expansion of Galway Technology Centre approved by city planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for the construction of a four-storey extension at Galway Technology Centre.

The development at Well Park Road will involve an extension to the northwest of the existing offices.

This will provide additional office accommodation, meeting rooms, ancillary rooms and the relocation of the electrical switch room and sub-station to the northeast corner of the site.

The proposed extension is connected to the existing office building at ground and first floors with minor alterations to the internal layout.

City planners have attached nine conditions.

One states the office building is to be used as ‘specialist offices’ which are usually of a significant scale of employment and can have a high element of processing.