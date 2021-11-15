Property prices in West up 14 percent in year to September

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The price of residential property across the West rose by 14 percent in the year to September.

That’s according to new figures from the CSO, which show the figure for the region is higher than the national average of 12.4 percent.

Property prices rose by 12.4 per cent nationally in the year to September, that’s up from 10.9 per cent in August.

In Dublin the price of a home increased by 11.5 per cent , while outside the capital they were 13.2 per cent higher in September.

The highest price growth within Dublin was in the city at 14.1 per cent while Fingal saw an increase of 8.6 per cent.

In the rest of the country, the region that saw the largest increase was in the Border at almost 22 per cent , while the Mid-east region increase was just 10.7 per cent.

The median price for a home was €272,000 in the year to September , the lowest median was in Leitrim at €125,000 and the highest was €570,000 in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown.