Property prices in West increase by almost 3 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property prices across the West rose by almost 3 percent in the year to October.

New figures from the CSO show that the value of homes in the West fared very well compared to the average drop of a half percent recorded nationwide.

The CSO does not provide specific figures for each county, apart from Dublin

The largest increase outside Dublin was in the South West, where the value of homes rose by 3.3 percent.

While on the opposite end of the table, the Mid West experienced a drop of four percent.

In the capital, property prices were down 1.2 percent overall – with a particularly strong decline of 4.4 percent in the city centre.