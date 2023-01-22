Latest guide shows property prices in Galway to increase by 5%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property prices in Galway will increase by 5% in the next 12 months – according to the Sunday Times Nationwide Property Price Guide.

There is also a predicted increase of 3.8 percent nationwide outside of Dublin.

It’s thought that more affluent buyers searching for coastal and holiday homes is adding to the price increase.

It’s also suspected that people are less willing to purchase an older home – due to coldness and a rise in the cost of renovations.

Róisín Healy, Deputy Features Editor with the Sunday Times has advice for potential buyers in Galway: