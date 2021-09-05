Property Prices in Galway City Rise by more than 9% in first six months of the year

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The price of buying a house in Galway City has risen by more than 9% in the past six months according to a report in today’s Sunday Independent.

In Galway City, the average cost of buying a 4 bedroom semi-detached house is now €330,000 compared to the County where the average price of a 4 bedroom house is €265,000.

The comparisons are similar when comparing a 2 bedroom flat and a 3 bed semi-detached in the city and county.

In the city, the average price of a 2 bedroomed flat is €220,000 compared to €135,000 in the county and the average price of a 3 bedrommed semi-detached house in the city is €290,000 compared to €208,000 in the county.

The report predicts that property prices in Ireland look set to increase this year at levels not seen since the Celtic Tiger Era.

Nationally, prices increased by just over 6 percent in the first six months of this year – and are on course to soar to over 12 percent for the whole of 2021.

According to the Sunday Independent, Waterford and Limerick saw increases of 10 percent from January to June.