Prominent city hotel receives go ahead for expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Hardiman Hotel on Eyre Square has received the go ahead for a significant expansion.

The Hotel, formally known as the Meyrick, has received permission for change of use of an existing leisure centre to 13 bedrooms.

Permission has also been granted for the construction of an additional floor containing 6 bedrooms.

The application, which was led by Mt Mono Trading Limited, was previously refused by Galway City Council but has now being successfully in an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

The plans were granted with 8 conditions attached.

One states that work must be carried out with the input of a conservation architect as the original building is a protected structure.