Prom re-opens in Salthill as Galway avoids major flooding from Storm Brendan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The prom in Salthill has reopened this morning after being closed overnight in anticipation of Storm Brendan.

The storm hit the west coast earlier this morning – but has so far not caused any major flooding or notable damage.

However, Galway remains on high alert as local authorities warn weather conditions could worsen throughout the morning.

A status orange weather warning came into effect at 5 o’clock this morning and will remain in place until nine o’clock tonight.

Flood defences remain in place at Spanish Arch, while the County Council has made sand bags available for collection in Gort, Kinvara, Oranmore, Clarinbridge, Leenane, Roundstone and Oughterard.

Bus Éireann is not serving Salthill today, with diversions in place for the daily routes.

Motorists are also being advised that the access road to Silverstrand is closed due to debris

A number of schools have closed across the county including Scoil Mhuire in Clifden, Clifden Community School, St Theresa’s National School Cashel, and Presentation College Headford.

A status red marine warning also remains in place this morning with gale force 8 to gale force 10 winds on all Irish coastal waters.

For updates on Storm Brendan, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..