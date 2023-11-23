Galway Bay FM

23 November 2023

‘Prolific’ crime gang rented Airbnb to target homes in Galway

It’s reported one of Ireland’s most ‘prolific’ burglary gangs rented an Airbnb in Mayo to target homes in Galway.

According to the Irish Independent, up to 20 homes were broken into, across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The Dublin-based gang rented the property in Knock earlier this month and it’s understood they stayed less than a week.

The Irish Independent reports that three different cars were used, and they targeted unoccupied homes at night time.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney said people in rural areas have to remain vigilant, as these criminals take advantage of the smallest opportunity.

