A project to restore more than 4,000 acres of woodland in the west of Ireland is beginning in Galway.

The Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project is in its first phase, and will begin with the 280-acre Knockaunbaun site in Connemara.

The project is being delivered by Irish woodland charity Hometree, who is inviting public, private and corporate partners to join the project.

Project Lead Ray Ó Foghlú has outlined the plans for the first site in Knockaunbaun.