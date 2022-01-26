Project team extends deadline for Galway Greenway public consultation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have moved to extend the deadline for the third phase of public consultation on the Athlone to Galway greenway until the end of February.

Councillor Joe Byrne told this week’s meeting of the local authority that while there has been good interaction with the project team, interacting on the ground with landowners has been a problem due to COVID restrictions.

Last month, Route Corridor 5 was identified as the Emerging Preferred Corridor as it was stated it offers the potential to develop a highly scenic cycleway from Galway to Athlone.

The route travels through a variety of landscapes, starting at the edge of Galway Bay and traversing along the Burren Lowlands, the Slieve Aughty mountains, the River Shannon, and the Midlands Bogs.

Director of Services Derek Pender told the meeting it was always the intention to have boots on the ground, and hopefully now that can be expedited.

The project team has since confirmed the deadline will be extended by one month to Monday February 28th.

Councillor Byrne says face to face meetings with landowners on the ground have been the missing link.