Project on sustainable island tourism launched in Connemara

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A new project aimed at guiding the development of more sustainable island tourism is being launched in Connemara this afternoon. (7/4)

It’ll see researchers from Atlantic Technology University collaborate with island communities and a range of tourism stakeholders, including Udaras na Gaeltachta, Failte Ireland, and local authorities.

The objective is to enable more reliable and accurate measuring and monitoring of key sustainable tourism indicators to facilitate evidence informed planning.

The project is adapted from the European Tourism Indicator System – and criteria will include tourist spending patterns, inclusion and accessibility, transport impact, climate change, energy consumption, waste generation and sewage treatment.

The project is being launched at the ATU Connemara campus in Letterfrack this afternoon.