Project led by Galway researcher could help stop spread of cancer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based researcher is working on a project that could help prevent the spread of cancer.

Dr. Eoin McAvoy at University of Galway is investigating how cancer cells exploit gaps in blood vessels and travel to other parts of the body.

His study used advanced computer models and cell-based experiments to examine how these gaps could be prevented.

The research was carried out in collaboration with teams at MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, John’s Hopkins University, and University College London.

It’s hoped the research will help guide the development of drugs which could reduce the spread of cancer through these ‘leaky’ blood vessels.