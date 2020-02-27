Progress on temporary solution for pedestrian access to new Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A temporary solution is expected to be delivered to provide pedestrian access to Clarin College in Athenry before its opening in Septmeber.

The status of a planned footbridge was raised with officials by Athenry/Oranmore councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn at this week’s meeting in County Hall.

The meeting heard progress has been made on a temporary solution for access with discussion with relevant landowners, while the more final solution for the footbridge is also being progressed.

It’s expected a temporary solution is likely to be required to facilitate the September opening of the school.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says it’s welcome news as it’s important that children have safe access….

