Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Progress on sewerage schemes in East Galway

Written by on 4 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contractor is due to be appointed shortly for the Glenamaddy Sewerage Scheme.

Roscommon-Galway  T.D Michael Fitzmaurice says work is expected to begin in the first half of 2019.

The Independent deputy says planning applications in the area have been stalled until the upgrade of the sewage treatment plant and the new infrastructure will be welcome.

Meanwhile, Deputy Fitzmaurice says progress is also being made on sewerage upgrades in Mountbellew and Ballygar.

It’s expected that the Mountbellew scheme will go to tender early next year.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Additional accommodation approved for national schools in Tuam and Loughrea

4 December 2018

0 0

Galway Hospice argues design for proposed building would minimise adverse effects on ecology

4 December 2018

0 0

Council votes to retain 100km per hour limit on main roads in county

4 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Saturday 9-2pm – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy, Knocknacarra

Thumbnail
Previous post

Childminder/Housekeeper position available in Taylor’s Hill

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend