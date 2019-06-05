Progress on safety plans for bad bends at Killeen Bushypark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is some progress on the safety improvement plan for the bad bends at Killeen Bushypark on the N59, Galway to Clifden road.

Galway West TD and Minister for the Gaeltacht, Sean Kyne says Galway County Council is preparing to advance the scheme.

He says it involves a 900 metres stretch of the main road between Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Killeen.

Minister Kyne says the scheme, if completed, would realign the road and remove a number of dangerous bends on the stretch of road.

He says it would also lower the hill near the Gortacleava junction and he is confident it will include a footpath and two-way cycle lane.

Minister Kyne says a preliminary design is near completion and senior officials are to consult with local landowners and householders as soon as it is complete – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…