Progress on providing flood relief in south Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern in the south-Galway area that another flooding event will happen before a flood relief solution is implemented.

Heavy rain over the weekend sparked concern among the local community that the project is taking too long.

The current timeline for the flood relief project is running about a year behind and it’s not hoped to have flood relief solutions in place until 2023.

Minister of State for Natural Resources, Seán Canney, says geo technical models for the Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme have been completed and the project is ready to move ahead to full design.

The models are based on surface water and ground testing.

Locals are calling on the county council and OPW to get on top of delays to see how other parts of the process can be streamlined.

David Murray from South Galway Flood Relief Committee told Galway Talks that it's important that the community knows that work is progressing.