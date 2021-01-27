Progress on plans to reinstate child psychology services in Headford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress has been made on plans to reinstate child psychology services in the Headford and Lackagh areas.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who raised the matter via parliamentary question.

He says the HSE have now confirmed they intend to restore the service, with approval granted last month to fill a permanent post.

In its response to Deputy Canney, Community Healthcare West acknowledged the post has been vacant since June 2019.

Independent Deputy Canney argues it’s intolerable that such a vital post would remain unavailable for so long – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…