Progress on plans for new health facility in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A design team has been appointed to build a new 50-bed unit to replace Clifden District Hospital and St. Anne’s Community Nursing Home.

Galway West T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says the design team is currently drafting the design of the new unit, which includes a 10-bed dementia-specific area.

The Fianna Fáil deputy says IV antibiotics will also be administered by nurses at the unit in order to facilitate clients remaining in their own homes for as long as possible and avoid being admitted to the hospital in Galway.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the new facility will be located at the current health campus in Clifden.