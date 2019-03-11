Progress on multi-million euro flood project for Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Consultants are set to be appointed to the Ballinasloe Flood Relief project.

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten has confirmed the progress on the 8.6 million euro scheme.

The consultants will be responsible for environmental assessment, public consultation and formal planning application stages.

The flood relief works being considered are 530 metres of flood defence walls, 6 metre wide culverts at Ballinasloe East bridge and upgrading Kilclooney Road bridge.

Deputy Naughten says the project will improve investment to the town