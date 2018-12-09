Current track
Title
Artist

Progress meeting on plan for Inishbofin health centre

Written by on 9 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place this month to discuss progress on the plan for a long awaited health centre on Inishbofin.

The current centre, located in a prefab, is substandard and not fit for purpose.

After a number of unsuccessful efforts to locate a suitable site, a new State owned site has been selected adjacent to Inishbofin airstrip.

Clearance is being sought from the aviation authority to ensure building on the site would not impede on the future use of the airstrip.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says a meeting will be convened shortly to discuss progress.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Pope urges Bon Secours and Government to accept role in Tuam Mother and Baby Home scandal

9 December 2018

0 0

Galway TD calls for urgent programme of decentralisation

9 December 2018

0 0

Prominent empty Tuam building to be transformed

8 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Sunday 9th December 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

Monday – Live from The Maldron Hotel Oranmore

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend