Progress made on tackling chronic flooding on Galway-Limerick railway line

Written by on 1 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress has been made on addressing the problem of chronic flooding on the Galway to Limerick railway line.

The line has often experienced severe flooding at Ballycar in Co. Clare in recent years – rendering the line impassable, often for months at a time.

The matter arose at the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Rural and Community Development this week.

It was attended by a range of state bodies including Irish Rail and the OPW – who updated the committee on what steps are being taken to address the situation.

It’s expected an engineering report proposing a full solution to the flooding issue at Ballycar will be put forward in Spring.

