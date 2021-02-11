Progress made on plans for new pier on Inis Oírr

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Steady progress is being made on a long-awaited project to deliver a new pier on Inis Oírr.

That’s according to Senator Sean Kyne following a high-level meeting between Minister Heather Humphreys, department officials and island representatives.

The Government gave a commitment to redevelop the pier in 2015 under its Capital Investment Plan.

The promised works include the provision of additional berthage, dredging and an extension of the breakwater and the pier.

Senator Kyne says the business case is now with the Department of Rural and Community Development, with all outstanding information from the county council submitted in recent days.

He says the next step will be for the project to get official approval and then go to tender.

He estimates the design and build project will take between six and nine months to complete.