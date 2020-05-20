Progress made in filling several vacant physiotherapy posts in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Progress has been made in filling several vacant physiotherapy posts in Connemara.

The Primary Care Team for the West has confirmed that a new permanent physiotherapist is scheduled to start in Spiddal in the coming weeks.

In addition, a start date of mid-June has been earmarked for a new physiotherapist for the South Connemara Primary Care Team.

In North Connemara the HSE has confirmed that the physiotherapist working as part of the Oughterard/North Connemara Primary Care Team is scheduled to return from maternity leave in September.

Meanwhile, a post is being processed for recruitment to the Clifden Primary Care Team.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and Galway Senator Sean Kyne who has received confirmation from the HSE this week.

