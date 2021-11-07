Progress in the plans for the Clifden Flood Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans for the Clifden Flood Relief Scheme have progressed following the appointment of Jacobs Engineering Ireland for the first stage of developing the scheme.

Galway County Council has appointed Jacob’s engineering to progress both the engineering and environmental elements.

The scheme, which is made up of five stages, has been long awaited by residents living in flood risk areas following the flooding of several homes in September last year

Councillor Eileen Mannion says it’s important that residents living in the flood risk areas have their say in the scheme