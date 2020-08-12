Progress in plan to develop audiology testing facility at Tuam primary care centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There has been progress in the plan to develop audiology testing facility at Tuam primary care centre.

Galway East TD Seán Canney says the tender process is progressing for the facility.

The Independent Deputy has also received confirmation that community audiology services in Tuam which were suspended in March due to COVID-19 will recommence this month.

Deputy Canney argues Tuam Primary Care Centre should be delivering many more health facilities to serve Tuam and North Galway.