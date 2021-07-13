Progress in investigation into serious assault on Tuam father of two

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into a serious assault on Tuam father of two Adrian Ansbro, although it’s understood progress is being made in the investigation

The well known electrical contractor, who is in his forties, is being treated in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for serious head injuries

The incident, which is understood to be a one punch attack, occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Foster Place in the East Galway town.

A candlelight vigil was held in his native Cortoon last night to say prayers for Adrian and his family while dozens of messages are being left on the Cortoon Shamrocks Facebook page for his recovery

Some years ago Adrian donated a kidney to his brother Enda, who has excelled in the sport of badminton

Gardaí are renewing their public appeal for information and are requesting any witnesses to come forward on 093 70840.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, who may have camera footage, and who were travelling in the Tuam town and Foster Place area between the hours of 11.50pm on Saturday 10th July and 12:15am on Sunday 11th July,to make this footage available to Gardaí.