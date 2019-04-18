Programme works for upgrade of Kirwan roundabout to begin in final quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Programme works for the upgrade of Kirwan roundabout to a signalised junction are scheduled to get underway in the final quarter of this year.

An Bord Pleanala confirmed the compulsory purchase order for the project in February.



As part of the scheme, a public right of way across the existing roundabout is to be extinguished and replaced with a green open spaced area within the traffic light junction arrangement.

Four private properties will be impacted by the project including the Menlo Park Hotel, a B&B, a residence, and a partially contructed residential site.

In the oral hearing held in the city in January, a local residents group argued the upgrade would increase rat-runs and exacerbate Galway’s traffic problems.

At a meeting in City Hall this week, officials were asked if they were aware of a judicial review being taken on the CPO decision.

It’s understood the local action group has not yet made a decision on the matter and still has a short window to do so.

In a progress review to city councillors this week, officials advised negotiations with landowners are ongoing and a detailed design is being advanced.

