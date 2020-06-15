Programme for Government brings hope for East Galway greenway, says Cannon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Programme for Government drafted by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party brings fresh hope for a greenway through East Galway.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon who says the programme for government includes a commitment to invest one million euro per day into cycling infrastructure across the country over the government’s lifetime.

He says the historic investment would ensure a change in commuting practices and means that the benefits of a greenway can no longer be overlooked.

The Fine Gael TD has been campaigning for the development of The Quietman Greenway which would run through Athenry, Ballyglunin, Tuam and Milltown.

Minister Cannon says a greenway running through East Galway would provide infrastructure for local workers and students to cycle or walk to work and school and would also drive tourism in the region.

